Pam Tillis performs in Mason City on Nov. 12

Pam Tillis Unplugged will take the stage at the North Iowa Area Community College auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, as part of NIACC's Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

She has made her mark in country music with her albums “Put Yourself In My Place,” “Homeward Looking Angel,” and “Sweethearts Dance.” Tillis has also had six songs reach number one on the charts, including “Shake the Sugar Tree” and “Mi Vida Loca.”

Tillis stepped on stages of Broadway, appeared on pages of "Glamour" magazine, and is a member of The Grand Ole Opry. She is a three-time Country Music Association (CMA) Award winner and has been nominated multiple times for a Grammy in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category.

All attendees over the age of three will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niac.edu/pals or call the box office to be updated about recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

To learn more about the show, visit www.pamtillis.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos. The Globe Gazette is sponsoring this performance.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.