North Iowa Escapades for March 24-30

Calendar events
Thursday, March 24
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty-dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
Friday, March 25
People are also reading…
- Hello Spring! In-Home Business & Craft Show at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Spruce up your space, enjoy a sweet treat, or both at the In-Home Business & Craft Show at Southbridge Mall. This event will run Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27th, the hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Spaces are still available. Don’t delay and reserve your spot today. Call or text Jennifer Martin at 641-529-3003.
- Fish Fry at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hampton - The Knights of Columbus is hosting a fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Fridays in March and April 1. Adults is $14 and kids is $10.
- Bryan Odeen at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Bryan Odeen is a Midwest born-and-raised musician, entertaining folks in North Iowa since moving here in 2010. His blend of thoughtful originals and fun covers span old country, rock, and folk. You’re bound to hear some songs you love at Brix on March 25th at 8 p.m.
- Ashley McBryde at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - The Arkansas-native continues soaring to new heights with three 2021 nominations from the Country Music Association (CMA): Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her critically acclaimed, RIAA Platinum-certified track "One Night Standards," from her follow-up Never Will. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets costs $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be found www.surfballroom.com.
- Peter Klug at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Peter Klug is a southern Minnesotan singer-songwriter with a unique style combining folk, blues, and country. He lists his influences as Bob Dylan, John Fahey, Bobby Charles, Ted Hawkins, Waylon Jennings and the many, many musicians he surrounds himself with in his band-hopping life — he plays with Just Mirlyn, Bee Balm Fields, Poor Lemuel, Watermelon Slush, and Nate Boots when not gigging solo. He loves every minute. “Music came to me and I let it take over my life,” says Pete. “Wouldn't have it any other way.” Show starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
- Dad's Belgium Waffles Fundraiser at Ventura Community Center - Head for breakfast at Ventura Community Center and be a part of this local fundraiser. Waffles, sausages, flavored syrups, and beverages will be served. All you can eat and take out is available. All the funds will be given to Ventura Public Library. Serving from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Clay Class D: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Area artist Bill Mateer will demonstrate techniques such as lid making, bottle making, and other intermediate methods. Class fee includes glazes and firing of works. Students must have prior ceramics experience. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Saturdays, March 26 and April 2, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Additional optional work day on April 9, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students may continue to work after class each day in the ceramics studio until 4:30 p.m. Fee is $50 for nonmembers and $45 for members.
- Acrylic Floral Painting at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Follow along step by step to create a floral painting on canvas. Painting is from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fee is $30 for nonmembers and members is $27.
- Jugsluggers at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Making their Fat Hill debut on March 26 are the Jugsluggers, an acoustic string band trio out of Minneapolis. Using guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and vocals, they’ll fill the taproom with the cozy toe-tappin sounds of bluegrass and folk. No admission fee and starts at 3 p.m.
- Casino Night at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Enjoy a night of gambling in Forest City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., and the tables open at 7:30 p.m. Costs $75 per person, which includes appetizers, two drink tickets, $100 in chips and raffle ticket. Keep the night going with “High Roller” packages. $25 includes $100 on chips, one drink ticket, and two raffle tickets. $50 includes $200 in chips, two drink tickets, five raffle tickets. Beverages available for purchase throughout the evening. Tables are hosted by professional dealers. Tickets available at the Forest City YMCA.
- Chamber Bingo Night at Columbus Club in Charles City - Join others for an evening of fun on March 26. Early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. with regular games starting at 7 p.m. There will be a total of 17 games with reusable bingo cards, including blackout at the end with a jackpot of $300. Cost is $1 per card per game. Play as many cards as you would like. Cash prizes for bingo, plus door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Must be 18 years of age or older to participate. There will be snacks and bar service available, as well as the Black Dog BBQ food truck. For more information, contact the chamber at 641-228-4234 or email info@charlescitychamber.com.
Tuesday, March 29
- Clay Class C: Handbuilding at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City -Learn the basics of handbuilding with clay. All skill levels are welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. On Tuesdays, March 15 to April 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members.
Wednesday, March 30
- Drama Club Puppet Play at Hampton Public Library - Hampton Public Library Drama Club will perform two puppet plays at 6 p.m.
- North Iowa Bulls vs St. Cloud Norsemen at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com