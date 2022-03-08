North Iowa Escapades for March 10-16

Calendar events
Thursday, March 10
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
- Kids’ Club: Lucky Leprechauns at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Kids’ Club is a cool way to explore the visual arts and treasures of the MacNider Art Museum. Designed for children between ages 5 to 12. It’s hands-on, fun and absolutely free. Event is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required for sufficient supplies.
- Irish Dinner and Wine Pairings with Cynthia Lewerke at Simply Nourished in Mason City - Help us celebrate the Irish in us all with this Irish themed dinner with wine pairings. The cost is $30 and must be paid in advance to hold your spot. Starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
Friday, March 11
- Bad Habits at Fat Hill in Mason City - This high energy cover band is warming up for the county fair circuit this summer with a gig at Fat Hill. They know all your favorite hits, from oldies to today, and can’t wait to get you dancing on a Friday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. No admission.
- North Iowa Bulls vs. Austin Bruins at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
- Wolfdog Comedy Presents: Mick Foley’s Nice Day Tour at Best Western Holiday Lodge in Clear Lake - Wolfdog comedy presents Mick Foley’s nice day tour. WWE hall of famer mick Foley will be appearing in clear lake to tell stories from his career in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his New York Times best selling book “have a nice day.” Event is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. General admission is $30. VIP meet and greet is $75 and gets you a: meet and greet after the show, photo op with Foley using fan phone, commemorative tour 8x10 signed, and one fan item from home signed.
- The Chipper Experience at E.B. Stillman Auditorium - Comedian Chipper Lowell is L.A.-based and brings the delightful sunshine of Southern California to every one of his shows. Chipper uses clever magic tricks to get the audience involved, and his quick—but always clean—wit to get folks laughing and smiling. A family-friendly show for all ages. $25 per person for nonmembers. Tickets available at the door and performance begins at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
- Spring Indoor Farmers Market at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Missing farmers market season? Fat Hill can help. Visit the taproom on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up honey, veggies, pork, beef, jam, gifts, soap, and lots of baked goods. Market tip: bring cash and a shopping bag.
- Terry Schmidt on Piano at Limestone Brewers in Osage -Sing along with great classic rock and country songs with your friends and family. Show is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Stubble Trouble at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Stubble Trouble is a local duo of talented musicians Spenser Rahm and Ben Jenniges. Their shows range from good old country with Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to the rocking tunes of the Eagles, Journey and Bon Jovi, to the modern sounds of Eric Church and Chris Stapleton. The show starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
- Laps for Logan at Roller City in Mason City - Roller City is excited to host Laps For Logan from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., a benefit skate to honor Logan Brown. Logan loved to roller skate, and left a significant impact on the lives of many. 50% of admissions will benefit Logan's family. Admission is $8 each and no passes allowed.
- Fernando Ufret at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Originally from Puerto Rico, Fernando Ufret is a seasoned musician who now spends part of each year bringing his classical/flamenco/Spanish guitar infused music to the American Midwest. His solo acoustic show has been running non-stop for 14 years, traveling from Aruba to Alaska. His favorite music to play ranges from Jim Croce to Billy Joel and Micheal Jackson, from the Gipsy Kings to Bon Jovi. There will be something for everyone at this fun show. No admission and starts at 7 p.m.
- Brook Hoover at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Brook makes the trip up from Cedar Rapids to show off his guitar and awesome vocals. He’ll play anything from the Beatles and Rolling Stones to David Bowie and the Ramones. TAP'd very excited to to get Brook back. Brook starts at 7 p.m.
Monday, March 14
- MacNider Spring Break Art Camp: Gadgets and Gizmos at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Enjoy Spring Break with MacNider. Make and create Gadgets and Gizmos. Use everyday objects to create art and interesting experiments. Dress for mess and a snack is provided. March 15 to March 18, 8 a.m. to noon daily. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $68 for members.
Tuesday, March 15
- Clay Class C: Handbuilding at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn the basics of handbuilding with clay. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. On Tuesdays, March 15 to April 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members.
Monday, March 16
- Storytime at Hampton Public Library - Storytime is for preschoolers and all interested kindergartners. It is recommended that children are at least three years old. Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This weeks theme is “Frogs.”
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com