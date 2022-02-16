North Iowa Escapades for Feb. 17-23

Calendar events
Thursday, Feb. 17
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
- Boards & Bars Carcuterie Pop Up at Fat Hill in Mason City - Jenn from Boards & Bars will be serving up delectable charcuterie cups from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or sold out, in conjunction with the Lily DeTaeye show on Thursday, Feb. 17th. Each $10 cup is filled to bursting meats, cheeses, veggies, crackers, and a homemade brownie bite. Enough food for a full meal! Cash, check, or Venmo accepted.
- Lily DeTaeye at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Lily DeTaeye will perform at Fat Hill Brewing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lily is a Des Moines native, harmonica-wielding big-voiced singer/songwriter signed to Station 1 Records. She has been described as a “folk-rock Americana firecracker with alt-rock and blues influences.” DeTaeye’s full length release, BiTe Back, was recorded with Brad Bell at Jim Eno’s (Spoon) Public Hi-Fi Studios in Austin, Texas, and released in 2019. No admission for this casual come-and-go after-work show.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Who’s on First? At Smith Theatre in Forest City - Is the time warp overrated yet? No? Good. Waldorf University Theatre Department presents “Who’s on First?” Costs $10 and masks are required. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19
Friday, Feb. 18
- Taylor Escorpion King at TAP'd in Clear Lake - TAP'd is welcoming Taylor Escorpion King for the firs time. Taylor is bringing his guitar and loop machine up from Des Moines to play you favorite classic rock, blues, and country. Taylor covers The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Segar, Nirvana, and Tyler Childers to name just a few. The show starts at 7 p.m.
- North Iowa Bulls vs. Bismarck Bobcats at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 19
- Kid’s Clubs: Funky Abstract Faces at MacNider Museum in Mason City - Kids’ Club is a cool way to explore the visual arts and treasures of the MacNider Art Museum. Designed for children between ages 5-12. It’s hands-on, fun and absolutely free. Event time: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pre-registration is required for sufficient supplies.
- Wind Discovery Fundraiser at The Hub in Clear Lake - With your support, you can help bring a Children's Museum to Clear Lake. A destination for learning and exploration with hands-on experience exhibits. Join us for a virtual wind tunnel, story time at 10 a.m., kite making, and mini doughnuts. Stop on by before the Color the Wind Festival at 11 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
- Zooman at Southbridge Mall at Principal Performing Arts Pavilion in Mason City - Zoo Man and his exotic animal friends are coming to Mason City. Zoo Man will be performing at the new Principal Arts Pavilion inside the Southbridge Mall, next to the food court. This is a free event for children and adults. Animal demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. Times may vary depending on size of audience. After each performance, children will have the opportunity to touch one of the animals and have photos taken.
- 3-D Zentangle Design Sculptures at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Artistic inspiration is all around us! We will use repeated multi-patterns with lines, shapes and color contrast to create rhythm and visual movement. Then manipulate the paper so that it has 3D form. Class is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Costs $20 for non members and members is $18.
- Bearcat Pickers at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Bluegrass, honky-tonk, folk, Americana – the Iowa Falls-based Bearcat Pickers has it all. Made up of Keith Knight, Haley Knight, and Alison Campbell, the band’s goal is to get your toe tappin’. Free admission and starts at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
- Clay Class A: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City -Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 16 years old and up.
- Clay Class B: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels are welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Feb. 15 to March 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 13 years old and up.
- Silent Book Club at Mason City Public Library - Gather with fellow readers for a free, no-commitment book club. From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. read your book of choice in the peaceful Denison Room. Then, discuss your book (if you wish) with the group, and hear what others are reading.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Storytime at Hampton Public Library - Storytime is for preschoolers and all interested kindergartners. It is recommended that children are at least three years old. Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This weeks theme is “Pajama Fun.” Come in your favorite pajamas.
