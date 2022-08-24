North Iowa Escapades for August 25 - August 31

Calendar Events
Thursday, August 25
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey is pleased to have Open Mic Nights back on the entertainment schedule. Come on out and showcase your talent in a supportive environment on the fourth Thursday of the month, June through September, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6:30 and is free admission.
- Bingo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Perk up an otherwise humdrum Thursday with an invigorating game of bingo. One card at a time per person. Free to play but please consider buying a drink or two (and tipping your server) to help Fat Hill keep events like this going. There will be 15 rounds of bingo. Small prizes from local businesses for each round except for the 1st and 15th, which feature bigger prizes. Must be 21 and up to play. Starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 26
- Fresh on Fridays at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Select a gorgeous, fresh from the garden flower bouquet. Enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight Asian and Italian kitchen gardens, so be sure to purchase some fresh produce from our youth gardeners and keep our garden growing. This weekly event runs on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 3 through Aug. 26.
- Summer Live Music at Mason City Public Library Commons - Music will be provided each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 3 through Sept. 2. All performances are free and open to the public. Sam Crosser will be playing on Aug. 26.
- Friday Night Summer Plaza Series at Principal Pavillion in Mason City - Leadership North Iowa presents the Friday Night Summer Plaza Series. Live, free performances highlighting local talent are every Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3 through Aug. 26. The shows are held at the new Principal Pavilion, located just outside Southbridge Mall. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and start your weekend off on the right note. Free admission.
- Garden to Glass: A Botanical Mixology Class at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Join us for a fun evening in the Gardens on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. mixing up beautiful botanical cocktails and munching on herbal snacks with Herbalist Christen Sherwood. She will share her recipes, tips and tricks on how to make creative cocktails from herbs, fruits and veggies. Test and savor the flavors and aromas of the season. Alcohol and alcohol-free options available. All materials supplied. Class size is limited to 12, so register early. $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers.
- Kris Karr at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Kris Karr on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. This solo acoustic show has been touring for years. Kris loves to get his crowds to sing along with highly influenced sets by his favorite musical era – the 1970s. Expect to hear a mix of originals and covers, including songs you haven’t heard forever and had forgotten how much you loved. Free admission.
- Summer Stargazing at Pilot Knob State Park tower in Forest City - Do you sometimes wonder what that bright star is that you keep seeing in the nighttime sky? Maybe it’s not even a star at all. To find out what you’re seeing, plan to attend the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Summer Stargazing program at the Pilot Knob State Park tower. The program will be held on Aug. 26, beginning at 9 p.m. During the program, people will learn how to identify some of the more common summer constellations and asterisms, popular year-round constellations, and everyone will also learn about some of the brighter stars as well. The WCCB’s Summer Stargazing program will be free of charge and open to the public. People should bring along a flashlight for the walk to and from the tower and star charts will be handed out to all participants to take home after the program. In case of cloudy skies, the program will have to be postponed or canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as the WCCB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB) and the WCCB twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more information about the program, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.
Saturday, August 27
- Yoga by the Lake at the Sea Wall in Clear Lake - Come and enjoy the sunrise on Clear Lake by beginning your day with a yoga class from one of our many certified instructors that will be leading the class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your own mat. Held outdoors south of the Main Street boat ramp or at the Sea Wall depending on weekend events and instructor preference, these classes offer a unique atmosphere to relax and invigorate at the same time. $2 per session paid directly to the instructor, registration onsite. Starts at 7 a.m.
- Mason City Farmers Market at Central Park - The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The last Farmers Market of the season will be on Oct. 15. The Market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10. If you need large quantities of some items, they can be ordered ahead from your favorite vendor.
- Clear Lake Farmers Market at Surf Ballroom Parking Lot - Enjoy the healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products offered at the farmers market. Starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The farmers market will run until Oct. 15.
- Bruce Day at TAP’d in Clear Lake - Bruce Day brings his Ed Sheeran style loop machine to have you going all night long. Bruce is an Iowa Live Music Legend playing 150 plus shows a year for the last 20 years. He'll rock all your favorite Sublime, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers favorites. Bruce Day Rocks show starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 28
- Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - The Surf Ballroom's Big Band Series presents: Jerry O'Hagan Orchestra. This band specializes in ballroom music and provides entertainment and dance music to their crowds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and an individual ticket costs $15.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com