North Iowa community marches into 83rd North Iowa Band Festival

Mason City residents and other local community members were up bright and early for the North Iowa Band Festival activities on Saturday.

Almost two hours before the parade started, people began choosing their spot to sit. Some had placed tarps or marking off an area for their ideal location to watch.

Mason City resident Chris Rye was one setting up lawn chairs near the middle of the parade route in a sectioned off area, which was reserved the day before. Rye has been attending North Iowa Band Festival for close to 70 years with his family.

“My favorite part, believe it or not, is visiting with people,” said Rye. “After that is the music and then the parade itself.”

Rye over the years has made connections through the festival and reconnected with an old friend after 50 years. This year was special for Rye since he would be seeing his grandson, who attends Mason City High School, march in the parade.

Some of the homeowners along the route sat on their porch waiting for the parade, with drinks and snacks in hand. Others chose to pitch a shelter tent and grill brats and burgers.

Ashton VonHagen, who is from Rockford, was waiting for the parade to come through on a quilt with her family. Her favorite part of the festivities going to the carnival and enjoying all of the rides. VonHagen said that she has been coming to North Iowa Band Festival since she was a baby.

“It’s a tradition to come here and spend time with family,” said VonHagen.

One part of the parade that many, particularly kids, were looking forward to was the opportunity to get some candy. Kids along the route had bags and buckets of varying sizes to place their goods. Each one was buzzing along the streetline, waiting for the sound of trombones.

Bob Peters, a Mason City resident who lives near the end of the parade route, place a cauldron with a sign to let candy givers know where to put the goods. All of the candy that went in went to his friends who have little ones.

Peters has been attending North Iowa Band Festival since he moved into his house in 1983. He said his favorite part of the parade is seeing the veterans and the local law enforcement pass by, but thing that makes it special to him is seeing the kids enjoy it.

“It’s seeing the little kids having a great time and getting their candy, plus running around like right there,” Peters said while pointing out two kids across the street playing with a ball.

Bringing family together is a big theme of North Iowa Band Festival with opportunities for all ages to enjoy. Rockford resident Ashley Paulus and her family was one of many who were enjoying the day and the sunshine. They got to their spot along the route early since they enjoyed it last year.

Paulus said North Iowa Band Festival has been an event she has been going to for years, both as a parent and marching in it herself. She added she was grateful for all those involved to put on the event.

“(North Iowa Band Festival has) always been tradition that our family did. My mom left us two years ago and it was her favorite thing to do was coming to band fest,” said Paulus.

As the sound of the first band approached, Katie Bergo Schrock and Maya Schrock, both from Mason City, eagerly awaited for the tune of Meredith Willson’s “Seventy Six Trombones.” Katie Bergo Schrock said she was probably going to cry as soon as she heard the classic musical tune.

“I grew up with a mom that cried when they would come by and now I’m the mom that cries,” chuckled Katie Bergo Schrock.

Maya Schrock has been coming to North Iowa Band Festival since she was two months old. She said a smile that in the past the fire truck sirens used to make her cry. Now that she is older, she now enjoys all aspects of the festival.

Parade attendees stood and cheered for the first band and when the veterans arrived. Parents pointed out things in the parade to their children, which made them squeal with delight.

Kids were quick to put out a hand when entries were throwing out candy or other handouts, like plastic hard hats or stuffed bears. Adults would wear a proud grin whenever they manage to snag a piece of candy.

Each band received cheers with their lineup of music for the parade. Bands had something unique about them, like Mason City showcasing Meredith Willson and Lake Mills decked out with antennas and routine to make them seem like insects.

After the parade, attendees marched away with bag full of goodies and high energy. Many walked over to enjoy the Mason City Dancers and to see who would be crowned North Iowa Band Festival king and queen.

Central Springs swept the king and queen categories, with Cecelia Hill and Jordan Ryner receiving the honor. Both shared their appreciation for being named head royalty.

Festivalgoers perused the market and food truck options, often walking away with corndogs or a hot bucket of fries.

The carnival attracted quite a crowd in the afternoon on Saturday. Kids collected prizes after winning games and laughed on each ride they went on.

With all the festival options, there was definitely a memory being made at the 83rd North Iowa Band Festival.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

