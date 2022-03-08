North Iowa Band Festival entertainment announced

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday the entertainment for the 83rd Annual North Iowa Band Festival.

This year's festival is May 26-30, with the parade set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. John Adams Middle School (JAMS) band will kick off the weekend on Thursday night, followed by a performance by the Mason City Municipal Band, according to a press release.

On Friday, Mason City High School (MCHS) Jazz Band will perform at 4 p.m., MCHS Orchestra at 6 p.m., followed by Des Moines musician Emma Butterworth. The Nada's will take the main stage at 7:30 p.m. to close out the Friday night entertainment says the release.

Saturday entertainment begins with the parade at 10 a.m. The North Iowa Band Festival Committee has decided that parade entries will be allowed to distribute candy and other goods this year.

Also on Friday, the Mohawk Danzers will perform at 12:45 p.m. in front of the main stage before the awards ceremony at 1 p.m. The instrument petting zoo will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Evening entertainment at the main stage with Juni West at 5:30 p.m. then Betty and the Gents at 7:30 p.m.

Parade entries are now being accepted — applications received after May 9 are subject to a $25 late fee, according to the press release. Entries will compete for Grand Marshal honors, reflecting best use of the festival "Band Fest on Broadway" or for the Mr. Toot award that honors the best use of any theme.