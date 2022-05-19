North Iowa Band Festival announces royalty

Sound the trumpets, North Iowa Band Festival royalty has been announced.
The Mason City Chamber of Commerce revealed this year's North Iowa Band Festival royalty candidates on Tuesday.
Royalty candidates are from around the North Iowa area and are a part of the high school band. Naming of a North Iowa Band Festival king and queen will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City.
This year's festival will be May 26-30, with the parade set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.
The following alums were nominated as royalty and will represent their high school band:
Central Springs High School Band
Cecelia Hill
Parents: Andy & Michelle Hill
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Solo Ensemble Contest, Choir, School Musical, Jazz & Chamber Choir, All-State Participant
Beyond Music: Student Council, National Honor Society, Class President, Track & Field, Cross Country, Trap Shooting, 4-H, Church Activities, Figure Skating Club, Globe Gazette Star Class in Music
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Biology and try out for the Iowa State Jazz Band or ISU Marching Band.
Jordan Ryner
Parents: Jayson & Sarah Ryner
Music: Band, Jazz Band, Honor Bands, Choir, High School Musical, Jazz & Chamber Choir
Beyond Music: Cross Country, Track, National Honor Society, Community Service Projects
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Material Science and Engineering.
Clear Lake High School Band
Ashlyn Fread
Parents:Brian & Amy Fread
Music: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Choir
Beyond Music: Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, Tennis, Soccer, FFA, National Honor Society, Student Council, Lions Reach Out, Academic Excellence Awards, Governor’s Scholar
Future Plans: Attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in Animal Science.
Tanner Reimann
Parents: Jenny Reimann & Troy Reimann
Music: Drum Major,Marching Band, Jazz Band, Outstanding Junior Musician Award
Beyond Music: Mentoring, National Honor Society, Track, Drake Relays (qualifier), Cross Country (state team qualifier), Homecoming King, Academic Excellence Awards
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Mechanical Engineering.
Forest City High School Band
Keevan Jones
Parents: Brad & Sherri Jones
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band
Beyond Music: Volleyball (first team all-conferece), track (state), softball (first team all-conferece), cheerleading, Student Council, Interact, FCA, Speech, Youth Group, Honor Roll, Academic Banquet
Future Plans: Attend either the Air Force Academy or the University of Northern Iowa to study Kinesiology.
Zachary Welton
Parents: Courtney & Shannon Wooge, Grant Welton
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band
Beyond Music: Cross Country, Track, Swim Team, Youth Group, Honor Roll, Academdic Banquet, Homecoming King, Pride Tribe co-leader, FFA, Amercian Cancer Society volunteer
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study business and participate in the marching band.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Band
Hanna Knoll
Parents: David & Susan Knoll
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Choir, Fine Arts Night, Band Camp, Drum Major, Honor Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest, Outstanding Musician Award
Beyond Music: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, YIELD, Future Business Leaders of America, Mock Trial, TAG, National Honor Society, Soccer, Cross Country, Church, Community Volunteer, Globe Gazette Star Class for Language
Future Plans: Attend Mankato State University to major in Biology with an emphasis in Zoology, audition for the Mankato Concert Wind Ensemble, and tutor young flute students.
Matthew Obermann
Parents: Joe Obermann
Music: Band, Jazz Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest
Beyond Music: Football, Wrestling, Golf, FFA, National Honor Society, YIELD, Church, Coach for Parks & Rec
Future Plans: Attend NIACC then transfer to UNI to pursue Musical Education.
Lake Mills High School Band
Kit Byers
Parents: Brook Christianson & Justin Byars
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Chorus
Beyond Music: Volleyball, Track & Field, Softball, Student Council President, Prom Queen, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Joined the Iowa Army National Guard and will be attending basic training and AIT this summer. In the fall, attend Iowa State University to major in Dietetics and Minor in Exercise Science.
David Hugo
Parents: Jeff & Lori Hugo
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest, Most Outsanding Musician Award, Marcher of the Year Award, Chorus
Beyond Music: Track, Basketball, AWANA, Homecoming King
Future Plans: Attend NIACC and complete the HVAC program.
Mason City High School Band
Paige Ott
Parents: Jason & Holly Ott
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Band President
Beyond Music: Volleyball, Softball, Silver Cord
Future Plans:Attend NIACC to study Psychology and then transfer to a 4-year university.
Kaidyn Paske
Parents: Leah & Adam Krueger
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Choir, Show Choir, MCHS Follies
Beyond Music: Church Activities
Future Plans: Attend NIACC this fall with aspirations to pursue music as a recording technician and audio engineer.
Newman Catholic High School Band
Madelyn Elwood
Parents: Troy Elwood & Amy Fleming
Music: Band, Jazz Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest
Beyond Music: Basketball (conference honorable mention), Softball (second team all-conference), Volleyball (conference honorable mention), Campus Leadership Team, National Honor Society, YIELD
Future Plans: Attend NIACC to continue academic and athletic career.
Matthew Henrich
Parents: Ed & Laura Henrich
Music: Band, Jazz Band, All-State Band, Globe Gazette Star Class for Music,
Beyond Music: Baseball (first team all-conference, second team all-district, third team all-state pitcher), Cross Country (team state qualifier), Knights of Columbus, YIELD, Campus Leadership Team, Honor Roll, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend St. Mary’s in Winona Minnesota to major in Biology while pursuing music and baseball. Then attend medical school to specialize in Radiology.
Northwood-Kensett High School Band
Isabella Hoch
Parents: Shayne & Melissa Hoch
Music: Marching Band, Pep Band, Concert Band, Choir, Honor Band, Solo and Ensemble Festival (outstanding soloist)
Beyond Music: National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend college to major in Communications and minor in Music. Plans to play in a concert band, pep band, and hopefully a marching band.
Thomas Block
Parents: Dan & Laura Block
Music:Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Solo and Ensemble Festival, POPS Concert
Beyond Music: Cross Country (MVP), Track (state qualifier), Baseball, Math Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study Finance & Accounting and play for the UNI Marching Band and Pep Band.
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School Band
Avarie Noss
Parents: Rob & Amy Noss
Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Choir, Bell Choir
Beyond Music: Football Cheerleader, Basketball Cheerleader, Lutheran Youth Organization, Server at local restaurant
Future Plans: Attend NIACC then transfer to a universitiy or private college for Music Therapy.
Brook Hoffman
Parents: Rob & Makaela Hoffman
Music: Band, Pep Band, Choir
Beyond Music: Football, Wrestling, Golf, Baseball, Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout), National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa.
