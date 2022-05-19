North Iowa Band Festival announces royalty

Sound the trumpets, North Iowa Band Festival royalty has been announced.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce revealed this year's North Iowa Band Festival royalty candidates on Tuesday.

Royalty candidates are from around the North Iowa area and are a part of the high school band. Naming of a North Iowa Band Festival king and queen will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City.

This year's festival will be May 26-30, with the parade set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

The following alums were nominated as royalty and will represent their high school band:

Central Springs High School Band

Cecelia Hill

Parents: Andy & Michelle Hill

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Solo Ensemble Contest, Choir, School Musical, Jazz & Chamber Choir, All-State Participant

Beyond Music: Student Council, National Honor Society, Class President, Track & Field, Cross Country, Trap Shooting, 4-H, Church Activities, Figure Skating Club, Globe Gazette Star Class in Music

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Biology and try out for the Iowa State Jazz Band or ISU Marching Band.

Jordan Ryner

Parents: Jayson & Sarah Ryner

Music: Band, Jazz Band, Honor Bands, Choir, High School Musical, Jazz & Chamber Choir

Beyond Music: Cross Country, Track, National Honor Society, Community Service Projects

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Material Science and Engineering.

Clear Lake High School Band

Ashlyn Fread

Parents:Brian & Amy Fread

Music: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Choir

Beyond Music: Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, Tennis, Soccer, FFA, National Honor Society, Student Council, Lions Reach Out, Academic Excellence Awards, Governor’s Scholar

Future Plans: Attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in Animal Science.

Tanner Reimann

Parents: Jenny Reimann & Troy Reimann

Music: Drum Major,Marching Band, Jazz Band, Outstanding Junior Musician Award

Beyond Music: Mentoring, National Honor Society, Track, Drake Relays (qualifier), Cross Country (state team qualifier), Homecoming King, Academic Excellence Awards

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Forest City High School Band

Keevan Jones

Parents: Brad & Sherri Jones

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band

Beyond Music: Volleyball (first team all-conferece), track (state), softball (first team all-conferece), cheerleading, Student Council, Interact, FCA, Speech, Youth Group, Honor Roll, Academic Banquet

Future Plans: Attend either the Air Force Academy or the University of Northern Iowa to study Kinesiology.

Zachary Welton

Parents: Courtney & Shannon Wooge, Grant Welton

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band

Beyond Music: Cross Country, Track, Swim Team, Youth Group, Honor Roll, Academdic Banquet, Homecoming King, Pride Tribe co-leader, FFA, Amercian Cancer Society volunteer

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study business and participate in the marching band.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Band

Hanna Knoll

Parents: David & Susan Knoll

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Choir, Fine Arts Night, Band Camp, Drum Major, Honor Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest, Outstanding Musician Award

Beyond Music: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, YIELD, Future Business Leaders of America, Mock Trial, TAG, National Honor Society, Soccer, Cross Country, Church, Community Volunteer, Globe Gazette Star Class for Language

Future Plans: Attend Mankato State University to major in Biology with an emphasis in Zoology, audition for the Mankato Concert Wind Ensemble, and tutor young flute students.

Matthew Obermann

Parents: Joe Obermann

Music: Band, Jazz Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest

Beyond Music: Football, Wrestling, Golf, FFA, National Honor Society, YIELD, Church, Coach for Parks & Rec

Future Plans: Attend NIACC then transfer to UNI to pursue Musical Education.

Lake Mills High School Band

Kit Byers

Parents: Brook Christianson & Justin Byars

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Chorus

Beyond Music: Volleyball, Track & Field, Softball, Student Council President, Prom Queen, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Joined the Iowa Army National Guard and will be attending basic training and AIT this summer. In the fall, attend Iowa State University to major in Dietetics and Minor in Exercise Science.

David Hugo

Parents: Jeff & Lori Hugo

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest, Most Outsanding Musician Award, Marcher of the Year Award, Chorus

Beyond Music: Track, Basketball, AWANA, Homecoming King

Future Plans: Attend NIACC and complete the HVAC program.

Mason City High School Band

Paige Ott

Parents: Jason & Holly Ott

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Band President

Beyond Music: Volleyball, Softball, Silver Cord

Future Plans:Attend NIACC to study Psychology and then transfer to a 4-year university.

Kaidyn Paske

Parents: Leah & Adam Krueger

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Choir, Show Choir, MCHS Follies

Beyond Music: Church Activities

Future Plans: Attend NIACC this fall with aspirations to pursue music as a recording technician and audio engineer.

Newman Catholic High School Band

Madelyn Elwood

Parents: Troy Elwood & Amy Fleming

Music: Band, Jazz Band, Solo and Ensemble Contest

Beyond Music: Basketball (conference honorable mention), Softball (second team all-conference), Volleyball (conference honorable mention), Campus Leadership Team, National Honor Society, YIELD

Future Plans: Attend NIACC to continue academic and athletic career.

Matthew Henrich

Parents: Ed & Laura Henrich

Music: Band, Jazz Band, All-State Band, Globe Gazette Star Class for Music,

Beyond Music: Baseball (first team all-conference, second team all-district, third team all-state pitcher), Cross Country (team state qualifier), Knights of Columbus, YIELD, Campus Leadership Team, Honor Roll, National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend St. Mary’s in Winona Minnesota to major in Biology while pursuing music and baseball. Then attend medical school to specialize in Radiology.

Northwood-Kensett High School Band

Isabella Hoch

Parents: Shayne & Melissa Hoch

Music: Marching Band, Pep Band, Concert Band, Choir, Honor Band, Solo and Ensemble Festival (outstanding soloist)

Beyond Music: National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend college to major in Communications and minor in Music. Plans to play in a concert band, pep band, and hopefully a marching band.

Thomas Block

Parents: Dan & Laura Block

Music:Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Solo and Ensemble Festival, POPS Concert

Beyond Music: Cross Country (MVP), Track (state qualifier), Baseball, Math Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study Finance & Accounting and play for the UNI Marching Band and Pep Band.

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School Band

Avarie Noss

Parents: Rob & Amy Noss

Music: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Choir, Bell Choir

Beyond Music: Football Cheerleader, Basketball Cheerleader, Lutheran Youth Organization, Server at local restaurant

Future Plans: Attend NIACC then transfer to a universitiy or private college for Music Therapy.

Brook Hoffman

Parents: Rob & Makaela Hoffman

Music: Band, Pep Band, Choir

Beyond Music: Football, Wrestling, Golf, Baseball, Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout), National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.