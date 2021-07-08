 Skip to main content
NIACC virtually announcing its 2021-2022 'Performing Arts and Leadership Series' on July 20
NIACC virtually announcing its 2021-2022 'Performing Arts and Leadership Series' on July 20

NIACC Red Alert Auditorium

The North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series lit its stage and building with red lights in September 2020 to raise awareness about the struggles facing the live entertainment industry amidst COVID-19 and encourage Congress to act on a bill that would provide relief.

 Provided

After a disruptive year-plus, the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series is about to get back into the swing of things.

On July 20 at 7 p.m., the series for the 2021/2022 season is being announced on the NIACC YouTube channel and at the NIACC Performing Arts Facebook page. According to a press release: Following the announcement, people will be able to purchase new season tickets or renew their old ones. Single show purchases start on September 2. 

In the press release, Lindsay Dalrymple, the executive director of the series, said that she's grateful for the support the program got over the past year and that it'll have plenty to offer into the next year. "Our theme this year is 'We’re Gonna Have A Good Time.' With Tony-award winning Broadway shows, Grammy award-winning musicians, comedy, family shows, and more, there’s a good time in store for everyone."

The Globe Gazette is a sponsor for this year's series.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

