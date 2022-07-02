NIACC Performing Arts Series announces 2022-2023 season lineup

Singing acts, theater performances, and laugh out loud comedy skits.

There is sure to be a show that will appeal to everyone with the new NIACC Performing arts and Leaderships Series slate.

On Tuesday night, event officials shared the 2022-23 season lineups with the community. Some of the featured concerts will come from The Red Hot Chili Pipers, Lonestar and Straight No Chaser. Along with concerts, there will be a performance of "Chicago" and a speaking engagement from Craig and Fred.

“There is a lot to look forward in our upcoming season,” said Director of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series Lindsay Dalrymple in a statement. “From country legends, to comedy greats we’ve worked hard to find the right balance for our patrons. We’re bringing back some old favorites, and shows that I sincerely hope will become new favorites for many, as well.”

The 2022-23 season performances

Lonestar on Friday, Sept. 9 - After nearly 30 years together, Lonestar embarks on a new tour for their forthcoming album 10 to 1, which take a fresh look at ten of their chart-topping hits. Don't miss out on Dean Sams, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater, and Drew Womack when they come to North Iowa. Show starts 7 p.m. and tickets starts at $20. For more information on Lonestar, go to lonestarnow.com.

Paul Reiser on Friday, Sept. 23 - From standup to Stranger Things, Reiser has made an impact in Hollywood. See why Comedy Central has crowned this star one of the top 100 comedians of all time. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. For more information about Reiser, go to paulreiser.com.

The Manhattan Transfer with The DIVA Jazz Orchestra on Monday, Oct. 10 - The Manhattan Transfer (TMT) is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a farewell world tour joined by special guests, The DIVA Big Band. TMT continues to set the standard as an innovative vocal group. With millions of records sold worldwide, this quartet is building upon the legacy created by their late founder Tim Hauser who organized the group in 1972. TMT now features Janis Siegel, Alan Paul, Cheryl Bentyne, and Trist Curless. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. For more information about TMT or The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, visit manhattantransfer.net or divajazz.com.

Craig Morgan with Ray Fulcher: God, Family, Country on Thursday, Oct. 20 - Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated, TV personality, outdoorsman, and an army veteran. He has charted 25 songs on Billboard and excites the crowd with hits like "Bonfire." Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. To learn more about Morgan or Fulcher, go to craigmorgan.com or rayfulchermusic.com.

Straight No Chaser on Sunday, Oct. 23 - Straight No Chaser is the real deal with their captivating sound. Nine voices come together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense and a sense of humor. Show starts at 3 p.m. and tickets start at $30. For more information on Straight No Chaser, go to sncmusic.com.

Craig and Fred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 - The unforgettable true story of a U.S Marine and the stray dog he met on an Afghanistan battlefield and how they saved each other. They now travel America together "spreading the message of stubborn positivity. Show starts at 7 p.m. and all tickets are $20. For more information, go to fredtheafghan.com.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas on Thursday, Nov. 17 - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It's a jam-packed evening of holiday hits and classic characters you won't want to miss.

Lightwire Theater Christmas on Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole his adventure begins. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at 7 p.m. For more information, go to lightwiretheater.com.

Christmas with the Annie Moses Band on Tuesday, Dec. 20 - From the roots of the Grand Ole Opry to the wings of Carnegie Hall, the Annie Moses Band has been taking music to new heights for over a decade. The Nashville-raised and New York-trained ensemble delivers a spellbinding musical odyssey. Christmas with the Annie Moses Band has become a holiday tradition for families at sold-out shows all across America. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. For more information, go to anniemosesband.com.

Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets on Saturday, Jan. 14 - This new show from Dixie Longate is a web of story telling that only America’s favorite southern redhead can create. Catch up with everyone’s favorite Tupperware lady in her first ever stand-up show where she talks about everything from Loretta Lynn to alien abductions, pogo sticking to “safe words,” in that rapid-fire delivery that has made her an international sensation. This show has adult content and is not recommended for children. Show starts at 7 p.m. and all tickets are $25. For more information, visit dixielongate.com.

Storm Large on Friday, Feb. 17 - Storm Large shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show, Rock Star: Supernova, where despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. She was seen on the 2021 season of America’s Got Talent. This show has adult content and is not recommended for children. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. For more information, go to stormlarge.com.

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon on Thursday, Feb. 23 - The Dark Side of the Moon transformed Pink Floyd from its grungy garage band aesthetic to a top-tier rock band nearly overnight. Authentically reproducing the rich soundscapes of Pink Floyd’s trailblazing album, Classic Albums Live will transport you to that moment when you first put needle to vinyl. This is your chance to hear the album that changed it note for note, cut for cut, in the North Iowa Community Auditorium. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. For more information, go to classicalbumslive.com.

'Chicago' on Monday, March 13 - After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and amazing dancing. No wonder Chicago has been honored with awards and thousands of standing ovations. As the tour celebrates their 25th anniversary, you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still Chicago. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $30. For more information, go to chicagoontour.com.

Our Planet Live in Concert on Sunday, March 19 - Our Planet Live In Concert combines breathtaking HD cinematography with all-new orchestrations by composer Steven Price performed by a live onstage orchestra. Broadcaster David Attenborough narrates a journey of discovery across our planet. This concert is a spectacular celebration of the planet we call home and welcomes audiences to be fully immersed into the wonders of earth’s wildlife and their habitats. A donation will be made to the World Wildlife Fund for each ticket purchased. Show starts at 3 p.m. and tickets start at $20. More information can be found on ourplanetinconcert.com.

The Red Hot Chili Pipers on Wednesday, March 22 - Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent, and a show so hot it carries its own health warning. The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with its ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call ‘bag rock.’ Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. For more information, go to rhcp.scot.

Evil Woman - The American ELO present "The Electric Light Orchestra Experience" on Thursday, April 27 - The ELO Experience is the world's foremost tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra. With a sensational string section, a stunning light show, and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, why not come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds! It will take you on a magical musical journey through time. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. For more information, go to theamericanelo.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.