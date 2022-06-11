New permanent sculpture unveiled in Mason City

There's a new permanent feature in downtown Mason City.

River City Sculptures on Parade held an unveiling ceremony on Friday at the Federal Avenue Plaza. The sculpture that was unveiled was an interactive bronze sculpture entitled "Muse-Ic."

The sculpture was gifted by Pat Bergo for permanent display on the plaza near the former location of Bergo's Mini Mall according to a release.

"Pat, your contributions to Mason City culminating with this statue is just wonderful and we appreciate you so much," said Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel during the unveiling ceremony.

"Muse-Ic" is the work of artists Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby. The South Dakota artists were selected for the commission following a nationwide search.

Bergo knew she needed to purchase "Muse-Ic" as soon as she saw it, in honor of her family and their love of music. She told the crowd about her first time seeing the statue and how the features captured her attention. She added she quickly knew "Muse-Ic" needed to be featured prominently, so she purchased it.

The life-size piece depicts a young girl playing a violin with her bow held high and her skirt is a xylophone.

"When I looked at it and I saw the violin, I though of my two great-grandchildren who played the violin for the intermediate school," said Bergo. "I thought 'oh my.'"

Schickel spoke about the Bergo name and the impact it has made on the Mason City community. Bergo said the love her family has for the people of Mason City is what drove them to open Bergo's Mini Mall.

"We love Mason City. We love the schools. We love the church. We love the people and we love the music," Bergo said.

"Frank Lloyd Wright was famous to say that art is a festival for the eyes the way music is a festival for the ears. With this statue, by artists Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, you're doing both," Schickel said.

Those interested in purchasing or leasing a sculpture are encouraged to contact Sculptures on Parade committee through the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

