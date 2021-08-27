 Skip to main content
Murder Mystery: Shades of Murder at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Murder Mystery: Shades of Murder at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Wright on the Park - Murder Mystery dress rehearsal 2019

The 2019 cast of Wright on the Park's murder mystery "Dearly Departed"

 Lisa Grouette

All weekend long, sleuths of all sorts can join Wright on the Park organizers for scandal and fun as a mysterious death unfolds. Attendees collect clues throughout the hotel and try to catch the killer. The Friday event features a three course dinner, dessert, cocktails, cash bar and prizes. The cost is $100 per person and the doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the murder mystery to follow. On Saturday, the cost is $60 which includes admission as well as appetizers and a cash bar. Sunday, doors are at 1:30 p.m. and dessert is at 2 p.m. and the cost is $35 per ticket. For more info, call (641)-423-0689.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

