Mini Art Market set for Saturday in Clear Lake

Folks in Clear Lake on Saturday have the chance to support some local art with the return of the "Mini Art Market."

The event gets going at 10 a.m., runs through 5 p.m., and will feature "10 unique artists offering pottery, art glass, paintings, fiber art, and much more" (according to a posting from the Clear Lake Arts Center where the Market is setting up).

If the June 12 date isn't doable, the Clear Lake Arts Center intends to hold additional "Mini Art Market" events on July 10 and August 14.

The following Tuesday, June 15, also at 10 a.m., the Clear Lake Arts Center is hosting a "found object jewelry making" event for those ages 12 and up.

Per a calendar posting on the "ClearLakeArtsCenter.org" website, "students will learn the basics of making their own wearable art through up-cycling." Attendees are encouraged to bring the following items: objects they may want to turn into jewelry, hooks or chains, and jewelry pliers if possible.

Fees are $40 for regular attendees and $32 for Clear Lake Arts Center members.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

