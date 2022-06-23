MCHS will head "Into the Woods" June 24-25

Head into the woods... or NIACC Auditorium to see Mason City High School perform "Into the Woods."

"Into the Woods" brings together all of the classic fairy tale characters in a brand new story. The musical has earned multiple awards over the years and has been performed numerous times. According to a press release, "Into the Woods" returns to Broadway for a third time in a limited run production.

The musical is MCHS' 38th Annual Summer Musical, an interdisciplinary educational unit of study. Students worked alongside guest artist Tanna Frederick, a 1995 graduate. Frederick has appeared in multiple Hollywood films and performed in an Off-Broadway play says the release. Frederick co-founded a VR Production Studio in Los Angeles, the Iowa Independent Film Festival, and charity work.

In 2012, Frederick played the Witch for "Into the Woods" and will be reprising the role this year. Working with a professional actress is a good educational opportunity for MCHS students according to the release.

The Broadway classic "Into the Woods" will be performed on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at NIACC Auditorium. Tickets are available from Hy-Vee East and West Customer Service, as well as at the performance.

Tickets purchased in advance are available at the lower rate of $8 for general admission and $6 for senior citizens and children below the age of 12. Ticket prices at the door costs $10 for adults and $8 for children and senior citizens.

Seating is limited, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. For more information, call 641-421-4506 or visit www.mchschoir.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

