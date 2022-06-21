Mason City Municipal Band promotes 'good will' through music

For many local musicians, Mason City Municipal Band is a place to share their love for music and create friendships.

For trumpet player Chris Bell, its been a group she has been a part of since the 1970s. Because of municipal band, Bell has been a part of numerous performances and even playing in front of "The Music Man" composer Meredith Willson.

"It was a chance for me to play with the really good musicians in Mason City. I started when I was in high school and I felt I really grew," said Bell.

Mason City Municipal Band has been performing on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Principal Pavilion this summer. The band's final performance of the season is on July 7.

The band spans a wide age range of musicians, with some still in high school, while some are senior citizens. Together, this group helps promote good will through music in Mason City, says Bell.

This season is also the first the municipal band is making full use of the Principal Pavilion, both indoor and outdoor since the space had a ribbon cutting in October of 2021.

The aesthetics and the acoustics of the Principal Pavilion is great improvement according to band members.

"We're very, very lucky. Now this way, if it gets rained out, we can go inside and we couldn't do that before," said Bell.

"The new pavilion, both inside and outside, is wonderful. One of the things that makes it really good is we feel like we sound good in there," said euphonium player Jeff Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said municipal band is special to him and many others because it is a chance to show off their talents.

"This is an opportunity for me to play my instrument, play with good musicians, make music and play a lot of music, because we play a different concert every single week. Never repeat and that's cool," Kirkpatrick said.

Municipal band performances cover a wide range of tunes, from recognizable "The Music Man" classics to marches.

"My philosophy of programming isn't that the audience would love every single piece in the concert, (but) hopefully, that there will be one or two pieces that they do love because we will have such a wide variety," said band director Russ Kramer.

Bell said she encourages others to take a chance and share the love of music. If playing music isn't something you are into, Bell said to come out and enjoy the band.

"I'd tell (people) what a great group it is and just how lucky we are to have a good group like this and we play a little bit of everything," said Bell. "There's always something for everyone."

Mason City Municipal Band has limited availability to become involved but Kramer says to call if interested. He added that it does take a certain skill level in order to be a part of the band.

"It's overlooked, the quality of players that have played in this band," said Kramer. "This year's band, it's just really deep with high-quality players. They're making music, they're not just playing notes."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

