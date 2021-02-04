Mason City Historic Preservation Commission receiving $12,000 for 2022 Iowa summit

Mason City made the list.

When the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced this week that it was awarding a total of $108,000 to historic preservation groups across the state, the Mason City Historic Preservation Commission found itself as one of nine recipients of the funding.

According the news release, the Commission is receiving $12,000 to "host the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit to showcase the city’s history, as well as its many examples of Prairie School architecture and preservation accomplishments."

Per the release, the grants come from the state's "Certified Local Government program," which works toward building relationships between governmental groups and historic societies.