Mason City Community Theatre remembers longtime patron Dolly Hanna

For years, when local arts patrons would call the Mason City Community Theatre looking for tickets to a show the voice they would hear was Dolores "Dolly" Hanna's.

"If you wanted to know the best night to see a show, or where the best seat was, she knew," said Angelina Moe, a member of the theatre's board of directors. Fellow board member Michelle Murray said that Hanna's attention to detail was such that the box office manager even remembered where repeat customers liked to sit. And when she worked at that box office, she had a "nametag" printed out and stuck to her desk to make sure people knew whose it was.

When theatregoers call up the box office now, they'll no longer hear Hanna's voice or benefit from her decade of knowledge spent working as a manager. Hanna passed away at her home on Sept. 26 at the age of 87.

"She was small in stature but larger than life. She had a personality that could fill the room. She knew everybody. Everybody knew her. She was just excited about life and always interested in everybody," Murray said on Monday morning over the phone.

Murray shared that there would be plenty of times where she would stop by the box office just to chat with Hanna about things outside of the arts.

"She was like a therapist. She would look at me and say: 'Something’s wrong.' She just knew. She was like everyone’s mom," Murray said. In fact, Hanna would send all kinds of cards to not just Murray but to Murray's own mom as well.

Lori Holthaus said that Dolly's colleagues loved to joke around with her whenever the could.

"Sometimes we’d pull little pranks on her and she would act like she was serious but she had a good sense of humor," Holthaus said.

In Murray's recollection, Hanna was involved with theatre in New York and in Florida before she made it out to Mason City. A personal favorite play of hers involved Don Quixote.

"She always mentioned 'Man of La Mancha' and that she was in it and always asked, 'Why don’t you do 'Man of La Mancha''? So some day I think the theatre should do 'Man of La Mancha' and dedicate it to her," Murray said.

According to Holthaus, Hanna actually spent some time with the Buffalo Bills cheerleading squad "The Buffalo Jills." A 1991 story from the Buffalo News mentions a Dolly Hanna of Mason City and says she attended a 25th anniversary reunion of the Jills and brought along a column from 1967 about the cheerleaders. Until 1978, all of the members had to be married.

The Mason City Community Theatre wasn't the only place in town that Hanna helped out at either.

"She was just a person that wanted to serve her community," Holthaus said. "She was just a person who lived to serve."

Moe and Murray both said that even though it's only been a few days, Hanna no longer being around has been noticeable for all of the volunteers.

"Today (Friday) was actually the first time since she started the box office opened for a show without her. Her absence was definitely felt," Moe said. "I know that I’ll miss her like crazy and the theatre won’t be the same without her," Murray said.

