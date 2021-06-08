Mason City Community Theatre making its comeback with original, local production

More than a year later, it's still closed. Aside from overhauls to the building's façade, a new paint job and current work in the lobby and auditorium, there hasn't been a lot of activity. It's been quiet enough actually that the Mason City Community Theatre's Facebook has made memes about how long the wait has been.

Soon enough though, the Mason City Community Theatre will be back and Ballmer will be there for its return.

Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m., Ballmer's overseeing tryouts for the musical "Raining Cats and Dogs" which is set at an animal hospital and labeled a parable about the "timely themes of friendship, evolution and good breeding." Then, from August 12 through 22, that so-called parable will be performed at the Mason City Community Theatre.

Ballmer said that some of his own experience over the years with pets bled into the writing of the story. "We all have dogs. And people who watch this play are going to find their own pet in there somewhere," he said.

One of his favorites is Casanova, an "in heat" mutt, who comes into the vet after being skunked and covered in burrs. "He’s been brought in to have his act cleaned up," Ballmer joked.

