Mason City Community Theatre making its comeback with original, local production

The plan was in place.
Tom Ballmer, who directs the Stebens Children's Theatre in Mason City, intended to debut an original production he crafted with two collaborators, one of them a former student of his, at the Mason City Community Theatre in summer 2020.
Of course, that didn't happen. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic became the top concern everywhere and the theatre had to postpone its April production, which Ballmer's wife was slated to be in, and close its doors.
More than a year later, it's still closed. Aside from overhauls to the building's façade, a new paint job and current work in the lobby and auditorium, there hasn't been a lot of activity. It's been quiet enough actually that the Mason City Community Theatre's Facebook has made memes about how long the wait has been.
Soon enough though, the Mason City Community Theatre will be back and Ballmer will be there for its return.
Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m., Ballmer's overseeing tryouts for the musical "Raining Cats and Dogs" which is set at an animal hospital and labeled a parable about the "timely themes of friendship, evolution and good breeding." Then, from August 12 through 22, that so-called parable will be performed at the Mason City Community Theatre.
Ballmer said that some of his own experience over the years with pets bled into the writing of the story. "We all have dogs. And people who watch this play are going to find their own pet in there somewhere," he said.
One of his favorites is Casanova, an "in heat" mutt, who comes into the vet after being skunked and covered in burrs. "He’s been brought in to have his act cleaned up," Ballmer joked.
When it came to figure out music for the production, he said he reached out to Michael Huey-Jones, a musical director and teacher at Ogden High School, who's married to Hannah Huey-Jones (Ballmer's former student).
"He has created music for a three person band: a piano, bass and then drums," Ballmer said. "He’s thinking about adding a horn into it but I’m not sure if it’s going to happen or not. But he’s a genius about it. And she is, too."
Once everything is in its right place, Ballmer said the idea is to record the entire thing and put it up on YouTube for people to see. The ultimate goal is to get it out to California or New York to see if there is any interest there. For now, though, he's trying to find musically-inclined folks right in Mason City. "This town is full of singers and I’m just trying to get to them," he said.
According to Will Symonds, the board president for the Mason City Community Theatre, it only made sense to make a comeback with a local production.
"I've noticed that there's been a stronger push to support local. I know I like to support local wherever possible, so bringing a locally written show to a local theatre with local actors is a win all the way around," he said.
Ballmer has a similar fondness for all things local as well and acknowledged the importance of a space like the Mason City Community Theatre.
"It is a local fixture and one more avenue for amateur artists to do things and that’s the kind of thing that keeps a community vital," he said.
Symonds said that the Mason City Community Theatre is fortunate that it doesn't have a lot of operating costs and had savings built up if it had to be shut down for a period of time.
Following "Raining Cats and Dogs," Symonds said that the play selection committee is figuring out its schedule for the rest of the season.
