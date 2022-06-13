 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MacNider Arts Festival makes waves with families

The MacNider Art Museum made waves and made memories for many families Saturday.

2022 MacNider Arts Festival 12

Families working on a craft at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.

The annual MacNider Arts Festival aimed to encourage creativity with its theme "Create Waves." Festivities and an outdoor market were held on the front law of the museum and in front of the Mason City Public Library.

"It's a great way for kids, if — maybe they haven't taken a class here — but they want to try something out," said Mara Linskey-Deegan, associate curator and registrar. "(The festival) is a great gateway into the broader world of art."

Linskey-Deegan said she was happy with the turnout considering the overcast skies and some light rain showers.

"Even with the rain we have quite a few people, and all the booths seem to be full of people. It's a great way to support local and regional artists," Linskey-Deegan said.

Children had the chance to create a variety of crafts to take home, try face painting, and play with the museum's Imagination Playground blocks.

Little artists were running from craft to craft, experimenting with the supplies in front of them. Each was particular about the craft they selected, carefully considering paint color and what glitter to use. 

2022 MacNider Arts Festival 10

Kids working on a coloring craft at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.

Mason City resident Merrilee Campbell enjoyed the festival with her family, watching the little ones have fun with water colors. Campbell has been attending for around five years and has a little bit of an artist background herself.

"We really appreciate all the volunteers and the art museum and the culture it brings in," Campbell said.

There was also a free pancake breakfast, a feature that returned in 2022. Proceeds from the other festival foods, such as hamburgers and walking tacos, go to benefit the festival and museum programming.

Local artists featured their work in the outdoor market area. The art being sold ranged from jewelry to detailed pencil drawings.

Ceramics artist Bill Mateer was one artist showcasing his work for people to buy. Mateer has been working with ceramics for 50 years. He said the MacNider Arts Festival is a great space for area artists to display their work while inspiring the next generation.

2022 MacNider Arts Festival 11

Ceramics artist Bill Mateer looking at one of his for sale pieces at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.

"I think when we're thinking about younger artists and students, when they see things that other people are doing that have been doing it for a long time they get ideas on where they can go with their art," said Mateer. "They get good ideas and spark a little creative juices in their mind."

2022 MacNider Arts Festival 2

Paxton Paulson shows off his work at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
2022 MacNider Arts Festival 9

A young girl plays with the sea themed decorations at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
2022 MacNider Arts Festival 6

Fynlee Conroy carefully selecting her decorations during the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
2022 MacNider Arts Festival 8

Eleanora Colvin, on the right, and Elivia Covin, the middle, selecting decorations during the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
2022 MacNider Arts Festival 5

JW Pflugi sits still while a shark is being painted on his face during the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
2022 MacNider Arts Festival 4

Macke Paulson deciding how she would like to paint the hair on her portrait piece at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
2022 MacNider Arts Festival 3

Makarah Kirchhoff gets her face painted at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
2022 MacNider Arts Festival 1

Sigve Myneni working on his painting at the 2022 MacNider Arts Festival on Saturday.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

