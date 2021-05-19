Local Questers raise money for MacNider Museum restoration, conservation efforts

The Charles H. MacNider Museum was a grant recipient from the Chautauqua Circuit #889 Questers chapter of the Iowa Questers. The project was funded by a $6,300 Preservation and Restoration Grant from International Questers and funds raised by the local chapter.

The Questers organization exists to research, study, and preserve antiques for the future as well as promote the field of preservation. The grant program’s focus is to preserve and care for artifacts that are important to the community in which they reside. For this project the Museum was granted $6,300 to send five works of art to the Midwest Art Conservation Center for conservation work. Often the Museum is gifted works of art that are in an unstable state at the time of donation, while others simply have issues appear as they naturally age.