Little Bluestem Live at Limestone Brewers in Osage on Feb. 19

Little Bluestem is a musical duo that grew out of the soil of a Mason City apartment complex where Bryan and Liz were neighbors. They played together for years until life got busier - as it tends to do in your middle twenties - and things like paying rent and starting families becomes a higher priority. They maintained their friendship through the moves and the years and are back for another show. Starts at 7 p.m.
