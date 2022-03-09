 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGO Movie Project at Bohman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on March 12

Lego Movie Project Premiere.jpg

The Winnebago County 4-H Lego Movie Project, "Monkey Mania!," premieres on March 12 at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

Do you like action, adventure, laughing, and fun? Then you are going to like the big 4-H Lego Movie Project Premiere proudly presented by the ISU Extension and Outreach – Winnebago County. This is going to be a special night of family friendly entertainment and the world release of a completely original, completely awesome, stop-motion Lego animation movie and plenty of other fun and surprises for the whole family and it’s all to help support two great causes. Admission is a requested free will financial donation of any amount to help support the Winnebago County Foodshelf and Hope 4 Kids International.

