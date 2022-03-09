LEGO Movie Project at Bohman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on March 12

Do you like action, adventure, laughing, and fun? Then you are going to like the big 4-H Lego Movie Project Premiere proudly presented by the ISU Extension and Outreach – Winnebago County. This is going to be a special night of family friendly entertainment and the world release of a completely original, completely awesome, stop-motion Lego animation movie and plenty of other fun and surprises for the whole family and it’s all to help support two great causes. Admission is a requested free will financial donation of any amount to help support the Winnebago County Foodshelf and Hope 4 Kids International.