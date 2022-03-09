Juni + Betty at Swallow Coffeehouse in Lake Mills on March 12

juni+betty are thrilled to bring their acoustic pop/folk duo to Swallow Coffeehouse. Juni West (Juni West Band) and Elisabeth Kirby (Betty and the Gents) are mutual admirers of each other's music, and in December of 2018 they discovered their perfect blend of friendship and harmony. They have been creating and sharing their signature sound ever since. Both singer/songwriters and seasoned performers, they draw influence from many powerful female artists, including St. Vincent, Tori Amos, Phoebe Bridgers, Regina Spektor, and Ingrid Michaelson. Come enjoy a morning of music while you sip, shop, and soak in the beautiful atmosphere.