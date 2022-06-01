June lineup announced for Friday Night Summer Plaza Series

Summer is here and it is a good time to enjoy outdoor entertainment.

The Leadership North Iowa (LNI) group has completed a community impact project as part of its program curriculum according to a release. Facilitated by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, LNI provides leadership training from developing business people in the North Iowa area. This year's LNI class is celebrating Mason City's musical talents with free music down town every Friday night this summer.

The Friday Night Summer Plaza Series is the result of class brainstorming for a project that would utilize the newly completed performing arts pavilion on the downtown plaza according to a release.

Free entertainment will take place 5-7 p.m. every Friday night from June through August. The following is the lineup for June:

June 3 - The Hats

June 10 - Little Bluestem

June 17 - The Mercury Three

June 24 - Betty and the Gents

The class is working on securing entertainment for the months of July and August. If a band is interested in performing, contact Noah Harris at the Chamber at 641-423-5724 or send a message through the Friday Night Summer Series Facebook page.

Class members solicited sponsorship from local businesses and they partnered with the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation to submit grant applications. Funds will be used to pay local artists and potentially purchase basic sound equipment for use at the facility says the release.

With the indoor pavilion capability, performances will go inside if inclement weather.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

