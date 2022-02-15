Jeff Reinartz at TAP'd in Clear Lake on Feb. 19

A TAP'd favorite returns. Jeff brings his guitar, harmonica, and outstanding voice down from Albert Lea to play all you favorite classics, from Tom Petty to Pearl Jam. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Abby Koch
