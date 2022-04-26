 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammers & Heels at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on April 28

A file photo from April 2018, Jamie Thompson models a dress titled "Kerdi as a Peach," which was designed by Crown Point Builders, Inc., during the annual Hammers & Heels for Habitat.

Hammers & Heels is a fashion show with designs made from construction materials. It showcases the creativity and resourcefulness of our community, while at the same time raising funds for Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa. You definitely won’t want to miss the fun. 5:30 p.m. is the pre-party and 7 p.m. is when the show begins. Tickets are $50 for pre-purchase and $60 at the door. Tickets include a pre-party with delicious food, a drink ticket, live and silent auctions, plus the fashion show.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

