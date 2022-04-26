Hammers & Heels at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on April 28

Hammers & Heels is a fashion show with designs made from construction materials. It showcases the creativity and resourcefulness of our community, while at the same time raising funds for Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa. You definitely won’t want to miss the fun. 5:30 p.m. is the pre-party and 7 p.m. is when the show begins. Tickets are $50 for pre-purchase and $60 at the door. Tickets include a pre-party with delicious food, a drink ticket, live and silent auctions, plus the fashion show.