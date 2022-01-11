First Citizens Bank announces employee promotions

First Citizens Bank announced employee promotions in its Mason City and Charles City branches on Tuesday.
In the Charles City Home Loan Center, Ryan Venz was promoted to VP Real Estate Lending Officer and Becca Huberty to Loan Processor II.
In Mason City's lending department, Brad Schoneberg moves to VP, Senior Lending Officer; Kevin Sullivan to SVP, Senior Lending Officer; and Glenda Yezek was promoted to Loan Processor II.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com