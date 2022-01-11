 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Citizens Bank announces employee promotions

First Citizens Bank announced employee promotions in its Mason City and Charles City branches on Tuesday.

RyanVenz

Venz

In the Charles City Home Loan Center, Ryan Venz was promoted to VP Real Estate Lending Officer and Becca Huberty to Loan Processor II.

BeccaHuberty

Huberty
Brad Schoneberg

Schoneberg

In Mason City's lending department, Brad Schoneberg moves to VP, Senior Lending Officer; Kevin Sullivan to SVP, Senior Lending Officer; and Glenda Yezek was promoted to Loan Processor II.

KevinSullivan

Sullivan
GlendaYezek

Yezek
First Citizens Bank

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

