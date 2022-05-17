 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drum majors and band festival royalty to honor Meredith Willson

Mason City and Newman drum majors Luke Smith, Shaye Theobald and Angela Schutt (center) Band Festival royalty Ethan Walthall and Britta Elsbernd from MCHS (far left in black) and Ellie Determan and Jack Barrett from Newman (far right in black) at Meredith Willson's grave site during a memorial service on what would be the composer's 119th birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of Meredith Willson's birthday and North Iowa Band Festival, members of royalty and drum majors will visit Willson's memorial in Elwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

The memoriam will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 at his burial site according to a press release.

Drum majors from Mason City and Newman Catholic High School will also be there to share Willson's accomplishments and family heritage.

Paige Ott and Kaidyn Paske were selected queen and king at Mason City High School and Madelyn Elwood and Matthew Henrich were elected as royalty from Newman Catholic High School. These students will promote Band Festival activities and host royalty candidates from the other schools in the marching band competition according to the release.

Drum majors Luke Smith and Will Read, both from MCHS, and Anna Floden, from Newman Catholic, will lead their bands in the parade on May 28.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

