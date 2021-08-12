Decay focus of latest Clear Lake Arts Center exhibit

One of the most critically revered works of ambient music in the 21st century is a collection by artist William Basinski called The Disintegration Loops that allows listeners to hear tapes actually decaying in real time with each repeat.

The photography work of Alexandra Buxbaum, which will be displayed in the Clear Lake Arts Center from Aug. 17-Sept. 11, similarly deals with decay.

Entitled "Wabi-Sabi," which is a Japanese term for imperfection and impermanence, the collection features photos of the American landscape "filled with long-forgotten relics from past eras, forgotten and abandoned sitting along the side of the roads; relics symbolizing the passage of time," as a press release states.

Buxbaum's sometimes "haunting" work has the power to "transport the viewer back in time and echo a past American era that reflects a way of living and doing things that have been replaced by modern times and practices," according to the release.

Buxbaum has had work appear in myriad publications both nationally and internationally and has exhibited in over 50 shows at galleries, cultural centers and museums. In addition, she's co-founder of the International Center for Documentary Arts.