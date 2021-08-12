 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decay focus of latest Clear Lake Arts Center exhibit
0 comments
alert top story

Decay focus of latest Clear Lake Arts Center exhibit

{{featured_button_text}}
Wabi-Sabi

Abandoned gas station along Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa, New Mexico that photographer Alexandra Buxbaum captured as part of her exhibit that's being featured at the Clear Lake Arts Center for the next month.

One of the most critically revered works of ambient music in the 21st century is a collection by artist William Basinski called The Disintegration Loops that allows listeners to hear tapes actually decaying in real time with each repeat.

The photography work of Alexandra Buxbaum, which will be displayed in the Clear Lake Arts Center from Aug. 17-Sept. 11, similarly deals with decay. 

Entitled "Wabi-Sabi," which is a Japanese term for imperfection and impermanence, the collection features photos of the American landscape "filled with long-forgotten relics from past eras, forgotten and abandoned sitting along the side of the roads; relics symbolizing the passage of time," as a press release states. 

Clear Lake Arts Center (copy)

Clear Lake Arts Center

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Buxbaum's sometimes "haunting" work has the power to "transport the viewer back in time and echo a past American era that reflects a way of living and doing things that have been replaced by modern times and practices," according to the release.

Buxbaum has had work appear in myriad publications both nationally and internationally and has exhibited in over 50 shows at galleries, cultural centers and museums. In addition, she's co-founder of the International Center for Documentary Arts. 

The exhibition itself came together in part through a grant from the Hanson Family Foundation and members Kathy and Randy Ingram.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez supported Olivia Rodrigo?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News