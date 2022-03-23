 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dancing for the Dream at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on March 26

Dancing for the Dream

Terri Cosselman, Managing Partner of Apple Valley Assisted Living and her son Damian Beard, Wells Fargo (DSM), raised the most funds to win the 2021 crystal ball trophy.

The mission of 43 North Iowa is 'helping people with disabilities through home, employment, and community experiences." This fun mock 'Dancing with the Stars' event raises money for our programs. Starts at 6 p.m. and costs $60 per individual.

