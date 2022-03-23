Dancing for the Dream at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on March 26

The mission of 43 North Iowa is 'helping people with disabilities through home, employment, and community experiences." This fun mock 'Dancing with the Stars' event raises money for our programs. Starts at 6 p.m. and costs $60 per individual.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Abby Koch
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today