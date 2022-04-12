 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Comedy Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City on April 14

  • Updated
  • 0
Brix Wine and Whiskey

Brix Wine & Whiskey

Join others at Brix Wine & Whiskey on Thursday for some great laughs.  Hosted by Jason Clemens and Dillon Meek.  We invite comics from around Iowa and Southern Minnesota to show us what they’ve got in a supportive environment.  Mics will be on from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free admission.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooke Burke slams Tyra Banks for being a diva on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News