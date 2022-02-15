Color the Wind in Clear Lake on Feb. 19

Color the Wind is back. Join others in Clear Lake for the Midwest’s largest and most colorful winter kite festival, featuring huge inflatable kites of all kinds flown by serious kite-flyers from across the United States. Hot food is available on site and is free admission. The display of beautiful colors, the sheer size of some of the kites, and the incredible choreography of the musical numbers are really something to behold. Visitors will flock to Clear Lake’s frozen oasis to see the most spectacular display of kite-flying around. The festival is a big hit for everyone. Young or old – seasoned kite flyer or newbie to the hobby. Keep in mind, this is a winter event, so it could be very cold. Please dress accordingly, and don’t forget, to avoid a day spent squinting at the kites, so bring your shades. Kite flying will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.