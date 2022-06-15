Clear Lake Arts Center hosts LGBTQ+ collective show

Art knows no age, race, nor orientation, and a recently installed Pride-inspired exhibit is demonstrating just that.

June is Pride Month, and in recognition of that, Clear Lake Arts Center is hosting a LGBTQ+ collective show that will be on display in Stanton Gallery until June 24.

Artists in the region who identify with the LGBTQ+ community were invited to participate in the show, according to the center's website. Nine artists, ranging from kindergarten-age to adult, are featured in the show.

"We wanted to embrace all kinds of groups. We've done some posts about Black History Month and we did a little bit for Women's History Month. But for this month, we kind of wanted to go a little bit bigger and have people actually get to come in and have their work displayed from our actual community," said creative director Mariah Piippo.

Inclusivity is a core value for the Clear Lake Arts Center, embracing all different groups of people. The collaborative show allows the Clear Lake Arts Center to embrace the diverse community and make an effort for all in the community to share their love of the arts, according to its website.

"Some people were very much focused on representing LGBTQ+ in their actual work, and some were just interested in showing what their work looks like as an LGBTQ+ individual," said executive director Jessi Myers.

Myers said the show has been greeted with excitement and support.

"One of the most exciting things for me was we had an adviser from one of the local school systems tell us that the diversity group was really excited that we were bringing in an exhibit like this," said Myers. "They felt really seen, and they connected to the concept of it."

Piippo said she loves going through the exhibit because she knows the pieces displayed are from people who are excited to feature their work. The colors used in the exhibits are her second-favorite aspect of the show.

"I know a lot of people have come in, going 'How do I get my art on your walls?' and I get really excited about it. It's nice to give an opportunity for a group of people," said Piippo.

A key takeaway the Clear Lake Arts Center wants visitors to know is that art is an important part of everyday life. Myers says any way they can reach a different group or inspire others is a win for the arts.

"The art center is a community center first, and we want the community to feel at home here," said Myers.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

