Charles H. MacNider Museum receives $6,300 grant for conservation work

A first time for the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum.

Museum Director Edith Blanchard shared in a press release on Friday that staff had the chance to send five paintings to the Midwest Art Conservation Center for conservation work through a $6,300 grant from the group International Questers.

"It was the first time a grant of this magnitude was bestowed upon the Museum for the permanent collection," Blanchard wrote. "The care and condition of the Museum’s collection is of upmost importance to the Museum."

One such piece was a tempera painting work by Bob White called 'Study for a Mural' that was made between 1935 and 1945.

"With these stabilization efforts and minor repairs these works are ensured to be available for future generations," Blanchard wrote. "We are so grateful that these funds made this project possible."