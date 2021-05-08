Charles H. MacNider Museum receives $6,300 grant for conservation work

A first time for the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum.
Museum Director Edith Blanchard shared in a press release on Friday that staff had the chance to send five paintings to the Midwest Art Conservation Center for conservation work through a $6,300 grant from the group International Questers.
"It was the first time a grant of this magnitude was bestowed upon the Museum for the permanent collection," Blanchard wrote. "The care and condition of the Museum’s collection is of upmost importance to the Museum."
One such piece was a tempera painting work by Bob White called 'Study for a Mural' that was made between 1935 and 1945.
"With these stabilization efforts and minor repairs these works are ensured to be available for future generations," Blanchard wrote. "We are so grateful that these funds made this project possible."
According to Blanchard, the Museum has "very limited funds available for such endeavors" and often counts on community support and grants for such restoration and preservation efforts.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.