Charles City artist paints mural for Nobel Prize winner Norman Borlaug

"Well, it’s really an awesome thing. You can see it from the highway and anything to help promote the town and Norman Borlaug," Jim Holstrom said.

In particular, Holstom said it could folks right in the area get to know the Nobel laureate better.

"It’s amazing how many people around here don’t know who he is but then you go around the world and they know," he said.

Along with promotion, Macomber said that she wanted to create the mural because she feels indebted to Borlaug in her own way.

"I work for a lot of farmers and farmers being able to produce and make money is all trickle down. I’m making money off of livestock and crops and he had something to do with all of that indirectly," she said.

With the mural finished, Macomber said she's already got a few projects she's thinking about. One of them is a beer garden.

"There’s not going to be anybody I have to make look like anybody," Macomber said.

The Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest is set to run Aug. 27 through 29 in Cresco.

