Charles City artist paints mural for Nobel Prize winner Norman Borlaug

When North Iowa native Norman Borlaug won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970, he won it for helping to spark a "Green Revolution" in agriculture that addressed world hunger.
Now Cresco's most famous resident is being honored the last weekend of August for that achievement in a ceremony that would've happened in 2020 for the 50th anniversary of the Nobel award, if not for COVID-19. As a part of the festivities, organizers are unveiling a massive new mural by Charles City painter Robin Macomber that pays tribute to Borlaug and the impact of his work.
"Cresco has a lot of rich history and Norman Borlaug is someone we all should be very proud of in Iowa," Macomber said about her rationale to create the work, which can be seen on the corrugated metal of a garage that's visible from Highway 9.
According to the Art Box Painting owner, the work itself took about three weeks and six gallons of paint to finish. The entire mural, which bears the phrase "Feeding The World," is 50 feet by 30 feet and starts about 12 feet up off the ground. Macomber said that Borlaug's face in the mural is about six feet tall while his sheaths of wheat measure 14 feet tall.
Those sheaths were the most difficult part of the work.
"I painted this perfect world behind it. I had everything into perspective and if I got the wheat wrong, I couldn’t back out and the only thing I’d be left to do is start again," Macomber said. Everything for the work has been hand-brushed and not sprayed.
Spiff Slifka, who works with Howard County Business and Tourism, said that Macomber got contacted to do the work because of what she had previously done for the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco. In addition to Howard, Macomber's also done county work for Chickasaw and Floyd. Her most-involved work for a local government entity took about a year (on and off).
"She’s super easy to work with. She’s so flexible," Slifka said. "Her painting is out of this world. She is just fabulous. The wheat feels like if there was a breeze it would start moving. She’s just that good."
Per Slifka, the mural is just one new addition to Cresco and Howard County that people are excited about. There's a bike trail and new brewery as well.
When it came time to find a good location for the mural, Macomber and Slifka said they reached out to Jim and Barb Holstrom who own a jewelry store and pub in Cresco. It was an easy decision for them.
"Well, it’s really an awesome thing. You can see it from the highway and anything to help promote the town and Norman Borlaug," Jim Holstrom said.
In particular, Holstom said it could folks right in the area get to know the Nobel laureate better.
"It’s amazing how many people around here don’t know who he is but then you go around the world and they know," he said.
Along with promotion, Macomber said that she wanted to create the mural because she feels indebted to Borlaug in her own way.
"I work for a lot of farmers and farmers being able to produce and make money is all trickle down. I’m making money off of livestock and crops and he had something to do with all of that indirectly," she said.
With the mural finished, Macomber said she's already got a few projects she's thinking about. One of them is a beer garden.
"There’s not going to be anybody I have to make look like anybody," Macomber said.
The Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest is set to run Aug. 27 through 29 in Cresco.
