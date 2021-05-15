To mark the bicentennial of the duo's expedition across the country, Fritz painted 100 works to tell their story in a way he thought was as accurate as possible. In the collection there are pieces about encamping, hunting, trapping and encountering Native Americans who would one day be driven from their land.

In the time since that major undertaking, Fritz said that he has had more time to venture across the country as well. He's been able to capture landscapes from Alaska to Mexico in his style of painterly realism.

On Tuesday evening, Fritz found himself in North Iowa to unveil a new painting entitled "Teamwork" at First Citizens Bank on Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City which features three children working together to tame an uncooperative horse. "Success is achieved through teamwork," Fritz told the crowd of more than two dozen people gathered for the event.

After the event, Fritz sat down to chat about what he's been up to in recent years, what he finds so fascinating about the subject matter he keeps returning to and where in the area he draws inspiration from.

How is it being back home with a new painting to unveil?

It’s been a lot of fun. O. Jay (Tomson) and Marti (Rodamaker) and I have been working on this idea for a number of years. Once we got started on the painting, COVID hit. So it’s kind of been a delayed coming back and hanging it up and having this reception. Fun that it finally happened.

Did the past year change anything for you creatively?

The COVID life wasn’t too much different from normal life because I walk from my house, across the yard, to the studio no matter what. That wasn’t too different but typically we travel to art shows and last year was very quiet. In that regard, I did get more work done by staying at home.

What is it you find so captivating about the American West and the Great Plains?

I like to paint and contemplate how human beings have adapted to their surroundings through homesteading. How Native Americans and homesteaders made a way for themselves and worked with the land. And that tenacity of the human spirit that keeps trying and putting up with hardships. It’s fun for me to contemplate and paint and I enjoy bringing that subject matter to other people who relate to it.

With some of that subject, is some of it heavy to contemplate? Obviously there’s a dark side to homesteading and expansion.

When you think about the lives these people experienced out on the plains, no matter what race you are, you had your high points and your low points. They endured a lot of struggles and honoring their struggles is important. And putting them out there as example is good for us to recognize that we have a lot more grit than we think we do sometimes.

What's your travel routine now when it comes to painting?

Now I’m enjoying painting from Arizona one month and the next month I do something from Montana. Sometimes it’s Plains Indians or homesteaders. Sometimes it’s just mountain landscape. After having traveled that much, I have reference studies that are 35 years old that I haven’t used. So I have a lot of material to go back and draw from.

When you return to those, is it difficult to get back into that state of mind you were initially in?

Generally not. The inspiration is still there. Sometimes it's more cued up than when I first got home with it. You get anxious to do it.

What landscape around most inspires you either when you were growing up or any time you still come back?

Oh, I have my paints along with me on this trip. I always like to go along the Shell Rock River when I’m back here. The forest I used to go to when I was young. I’ll go back and revisit those childhood places and do a painting.

That has to be an interesting feeling to circle back to something you had such a connection to as a kid?

A lot of times those paintings have an awful lot of feeling in them. Thinking back about the friends you ran with at the time.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

