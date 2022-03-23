 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buckets N Boards: Comedy Percussion Show at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium on March 26

  • 0
NIACC Buckets N Boards

Buckets N Boards is a comedy percussion show brought to life by two talented performers. Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever bring joy and charm to this full-stage production. The show was born from their shared passion for music and rhythm, but it truly comes to life through the nonstop hilarious interplay between these two characters and their audience.  Performance at 3:30 p.m. Tickets is $25 for Individual or a $49 family package.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – Oscar nominees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News