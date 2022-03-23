Buckets N Boards: Comedy Percussion Show at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium on March 26

Buckets N Boards is a comedy percussion show brought to life by two talented performers. Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever bring joy and charm to this full-stage production. The show was born from their shared passion for music and rhythm, but it truly comes to life through the nonstop hilarious interplay between these two characters and their audience. Performance at 3:30 p.m. Tickets is $25 for Individual or a $49 family package.