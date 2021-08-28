'Baker Street Irregulars' Live Theater at the Windsor in Hampton on Saturday and Sunday

Travel back in time to 1897. A mysterious murder has taken place at the Wainwright Circus in London. When Sherlock Holmes unexpectedly becomes gravely ill, it's up to the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of street urchins, to solve the crime. With many twists, turns and appearances from various circus performers, this clever murder/mystery will have you wondering whodunit until the very end. Performances are Saturday, August 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.. Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Dial (641) 456-4389 to find out more.