'Baker Street Irregulars' Live Theater at the Windsor in Hampton on Saturday and Sunday
'Baker Street Irregulars' Live Theater at the Windsor in Hampton on Saturday and Sunday

Travel back in time to 1897. A mysterious murder has taken place at the Wainwright Circus in London. When Sherlock Holmes unexpectedly becomes gravely ill, it's up to the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of street urchins, to solve the crime. With many twists, turns and appearances from various circus performers, this clever murder/mystery will have you wondering whodunit until the very end. Performances are Saturday, August 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.. Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Dial (641) 456-4389 to find out more.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

