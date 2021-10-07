 Skip to main content
Artoberfest at Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Friday

From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., this event involves patrons sampling beers or wines, listening to live music, enjoying scrumptious food and participating in silent and live auctions – all to benefit the museum. Tickets are $50 and are available at Moorman Clothiers, Hy-Vee East, Hy-Vee West and the MacNider Art Museum. You must be 21+ and have a ticket for entry to the event.

