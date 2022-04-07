Ain't no rules: "Grease" jives into Stebens Children's Theatre

This show is automatic. It's systematic. It's hydromatic.

Why, it's "Grease" at Stebens Children's Theatre.

The 1950s-set musical follows the friendships and adventures of teenagers of the era. The center feature of the show is the main characters', Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, attraction for each other after a summer fling. Following a discovery they now go to the same high school, it becomes a question if their romance is real.

Stebens Children's Theatre take on "Grease" is geared for younger audiences, allowing them to enjoy all the rock n' roll fun. Director Tom Ballmer said the selection of "Grease" and "The Wizard of Oz" were to help get people back into theatres again.

"Grease" previously took the stage of Stebens over ten years ago according to Ballmer. He said the challenge with "Grease" this time has been less time to prepare.

"My biggest challenge is to remind the kids 'you don't have much time to rehearse the scene so you have to know your lines'," said Ballmer. "We've had three days off and they all know their lines, so that's good."

With this show, Ballmer says he has really enjoyed the work and respect that his choreographers have given each other. There have been four choreographers for "Grease" and all are students.

"The kids just respect each other and listen to each other, so that's been fun. I like to use student choreographers because they try so hard," Ballmer said.

Makenna Hansen, who is playing Sandy, is one of the student choreographers who worked on "Grease." She said working on the dancing was one of the most fun and challenging tasks for her.

"Some been some of the most challenging parts of rehearsal is getting everything how I envisioned it and actually getting onto the stage is probably the hardest thing for me," said Hansen. "I want it to be perfect but then it's hard, but it's also my favorite part."

Both Jennaya Everist, who plays Rizzo, and Jack Siglin, who plays Danny, gave kudos to the work done with the choreography.

"One dance that I'm really excited for audiences to see is 'Greased Lightning'. It's going to be a really fun one and it's going to be good," said Siglin.

"Grease" will be the last musical Everist, Siglin, and Hansen will take part in at Stebens since they will be graduating this year. All three mentioned they were soaking in some "lasts" at Stebens.

"I'm really trying to soak it all in because I've been at Stebens for my whole childhood," said Everist. "It's a really special place and I'm glad that this is my last show. It's been an amazing experience."

"Being able to do the show and choreograph it, it just feels like it's all coming full circle. I started as one of the nine-year-olds in ensemble and then I'm finally here. I made it to my last show," said Hansen. "It's just unforgettable."

Everist, Siglin, and Hansen encourages audiences to see "Grease" for all the reasons that people appreciate it for: great music, memorable dances, and poodle skirts.

"It's 'Grease.' What more can you say?" chuckled Hansen.

"Grease," sponsored by First Citizens Bank, debuts Thursday, April 14 and will run until April 24. Admission costs $13 for adults and $11 for those 18-years-old or younger. Tickets are available at Stebens Children's Theatre box office or by calling 641-424-9802.

For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.