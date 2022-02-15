38th Annual School Art Exhibition at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Feb. 18

Every year the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum celebrates Youth Art Month during March with an exhibition honoring students and their teachers. The 2022 School Art Exhibition will feature the innovative artwork of high school students from public, private and home schools served by Central Rivers Area Education Agency, Clear Lake Regional Office. The exhibition can be seen during regular museum hours through April 9, 2022. Open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.