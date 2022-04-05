April Fools Comedy Night at Mason City Brewing on April 8

Tickle your funny bone with April Fools Comedy Night at Mason City Brewing on Friday at 8 p.m. Free evening of entertainment hosted by local comedian Day Peace. Comedic talent includes Sid Juwarker, Miranda Moses, and Coral Thede.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
