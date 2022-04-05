 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April Fools Comedy Night at Mason City Brewing on April 8

  • Updated
  • 0
Day Peace

A file photo from March 2020 of comedian Day Peace.

Tickle your funny bone with April Fools Comedy Night at Mason City Brewing on Friday at 8 p.m. Free evening of entertainment hosted by local comedian Day Peace. Comedic talent includes Sid Juwarker, Miranda Moses, and Coral Thede.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian 'very content' with Pete Davidson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News