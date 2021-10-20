An aMAZE-ing feat: image of Lady Liberty mowed into corn field at Clear Lake pumpkin patch

The Statue of Liberty has stood as a steadfast American symbol of freedom and acceptance since its dedication in 1886.

It's the symbol a local pumpkin patch owner thought would be perfect to promote community and family bonding in a seemingly ever-divided social and political climate. But Lady Liberty's likeness wouldn't be any ordinary tribute. Plain Ol' Pumpkins owner Andy Meyer used the monolith as inspiration for a corn maze.

As part of the three-year-old Clear Lake pumpkin patch's featured family activities, a corn maze has been a popular draw to visitors, prompting Meyer to make this year's maze theme one of unity.

"The world just seems a little divided, which we all kind of know that now, and we felt like this year's maze should be a little more patriotic," Meyer said. "Something that could maybe be a symbol or representation of something that's united the world before. So we came up with the Statue of Liberty.

The path wends from the base of the statue to her flowing robes to her raised torch, with a photo-op cutout of the monument at the end of the maze.

Unlike many corn mazes which are made with the use GPS to mow out a path, Meyer takes a more mathematical approach to carving out each year's labyrinth. An architect with Bergland + Cram in Mason City, Meyer said he uses his design background to strategically plant the corn on a grid system. From there, he makes scale drawing of the image on graph paper, and plots out out the path the old-fashioned way...by hand.

As for the design itself: "[It's] a really simple story that most people can understand," said Meyer of the symbolism. "Already, by first grade, you know the story of what the Statue of Liberty stands for. Anyone who's been there knows that at her feet is a broken chain and shackle, displaying that she's walking forward freely."

Plain Ol' Pumpkins will wrap up its 2021 fall season on Sunday, Oct. 24, giving those who want to see the sprawling and intricate maze for themselves one last weekend to do so.

"It's a reminder of friendship, freedom, and patriotism, which seemed fitting for 2021."

