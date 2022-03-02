Alex Fischbach at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on March 4

American Idol XIV contestant Alex Fischbach performs at Fat Hill Brewing on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Alex is bringing his unique brand of up-to-the-moment soul-flavored pop to Mason City all the way from Moline, Illinois. With a mix of guitar, piano, ukulele, and a big, big voice, he loves to play everything from Elvis to Kings of Leon to the Jonas Brothers. No admission fee.
