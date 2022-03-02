 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alex Fischbach at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on March 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Fat Hill

Patrons enjoying a drink at Fat Hill Brewing.

American Idol XIV contestant Alex Fischbach performs at Fat Hill Brewing on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Alex is bringing his unique brand of up-to-the-moment soul-flavored pop to Mason City all the way from Moline, Illinois. With a mix of guitar, piano, ukulele, and a big, big voice, he loves to play everything from Elvis to Kings of Leon to the Jonas Brothers. No admission fee.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hulk Hogan announces divorce from Jennifer McDaniel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News