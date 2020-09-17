'Abby and the Absolutes' returns to Mason City stage this weekend

A popular musical revue is returning to Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City.
“Abby and the Absolutes” will take the stage four times this weekend at the theater, 616 N. Delaware Ave., with shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
“This is entertaining. Come in and watch our show,” said Makenna Hansen, who plays Connie. “You can’t do a lot of other things right now, but you can come see our show.”
The musical revue, written by Stebens’ Executive Director Tom Ballmer, is a tribute to all the “adorable” girl groups and love songs of the 1960s.
“Abby and the Absolutes,” which is the first show of the 2020-2021 season, follows the journey of a girl group from its early beginnings in middle school to “the big time.” including new management and relationship drama.
The show is brought to life by a six-person cast comprising Jennaya Everist, who plays Mavis; Ava Ciavarelli Darlene; Grant Bohls as Uncle Sam; and Jack Siglin as Chuck.
Hansen’s character Connie and her relationship woes inspire much of the group’s music.
She’s described as “emotional,” “flirtatious” and “a little bit ditsy.”
“She kind of loves everyone, especially all the men,” Hansen said. “Because she gets into so many problems with her emotions, she’s really great inspiration for Mavis to write songs about.”
“Abby and the Absolutes” features familiar songs like "It's My Party," "My Boyfriend’s Back," "You Don't Own Me,” "Can't Hurry Love" and many more.
“All the music is really good,” Hansen said. “It’s songs that everyone’s going to know.”
Hansen, a Mason City High School junior, is participating in her fourth traveling show.
She was last on stage with her siblings in “Matilda The Musical” in December.
“Abby and the Absolutes” last appeared on the Stebens stage during the 2014-2015 season, when Ciavarelli’s older sister, Sophia, played Connie.
“We always have good traveling shows, but this one is so much fun,” she said. “I remember watching it when my sister was in it and I just fell in love with everything about it. It’s definitely a good one.”
Ciavarelli, who was cast as Darlene, said she auditioned for the musical because the traveling shows are her favorite part of Stebens.
This will be her fourth appearance in a Stebens touring show.
“I’m with all my best friends, so it’s a tight cast,” she said.
Ciavarelli, a Mason City High School senior, said her character is “controlling,” “jealous” and “wants to be the lead but isn’t talented enough.”
“She’s like the queen of the show,” she said.
Ciavarelli was last on the Stebens’ stage as Mrs. Warmwood in “Matilda The Musical.”
“This is definitely a lot different than the roles I’ve played in the past,” she said.
Her favorite part of “Abby and the Absolutes” is the dancing, which was choreographed by her, Hansen and Rogers.
Rogers, a Mason City High School senior, is making her Stebens touring show debut as Abby, an experienced and poised one-hit country artist who joins the group.
Well, figured senior year might as well do as much as I can and also figured since these are the only people I hang out with anyways, might as well join.
Rogers said she enjoys being a part of the touring show because of the cast, the singing and the dancing.
“It depends on the day,” she said.
Rogers last appeared on the children’s stage as the witch in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
Also a part of the show are musical director Rachel Everist; stage manager Amelia Mirowski; assistant stage manager and assistant director Kylie Hansen; and understudy Janae Hansen.
Ballmer said after this weekend, “Abby and the Absolutes” will be available to travel to businesses and other venues throughout the season to entertain North Iowans and provide the cast the opportunity to perform in different places.
“We’re hoping to tour,” he said. “Last year, we did ‘Larry Wells and the Charming Harmonies,’ and we did some touring in the winter and all our spring touring was wiped out … We’re hoping this year is different.”
This weekend’s public performances are the theater’s first since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarf” in February due to COVID-19.
The pandemic shortened the theater’s 2019-2020 season by three productions, “Anything Goes,” “Stepping Out at Stebens” and “Buried Treasure.”
“Buried Treasure” and “Anything Goes” have been rescheduled for October and April, respectively, in the 2020-2021 season.
Other shows planned for the season are “Snoopy!!!” in December, “Winnie the Pooh” in February, “Stepping Out at Stebens” in May and “Charlotte’s Web” in June.
Ballmer said the theater’s first three main stage productions feature small casts.
Stebens is also limiting tickets, requiring masks and eliminating cast-audience interactions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
About 30 tickets will be sold for each show, and seating will be socially distanced.
“It’s going to be different, but we want people to know that we’re being responsible,” Ballmer said.
Tickets to “Abby and the Absolutes” are $11 for adults and $8 for children 18 and younger. They are available at the theater or by calling the box office 641-424-9802 between 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
