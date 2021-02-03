 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally headliners announced
0 comments
alert top story

ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally headliners announced

{{featured_button_text}}

ABATE of Iowa has announced the headliners for its annual Freedom Rally this summer.

Hard rock group Sevendust, country superstar Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and the country hick-hop duo Moonshine Bandits will perform at the 37th annual event on July 1-3 at Freedom Park, 2507 160th Ave., in Algona, event organizers announced Monday evening. An additional headliner has yet to be announced.

Freedom Rally

Hundreds of people and motorcycles gather for the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally in Algona.  

Other artists scheduled to perform at the event include Royal Bliss, Austin Meade, Jammer, The Ice Breakers, Diablo Sammich, 303 Band, Deja Blue, Mr. Sinister and Saucy Jack.

The three-day rally draws thousands of motorcyclists to North Iowa to enjoy a variety of activities, including live music, a tattoo contest, bike show and rodeo, burnout pit, fireworks, sled pull, duck race, vendors and more.

At least 10,000 people are expected attend the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally this year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rally is open to the public, but all attendees must be 18 or older.

Tent camping is included with all tickets, while recreational vehicle camping is offered for an additional fee. Car and bike parking is available on-site.

ABATE of Iowa is a rights organization comprising motorcycle enthusiasts throughout the state whose goal is to keep motorcyclists, members and the public informed, promote safe riding habits and encourage favorable legislation for motorcyclists.

For more information about the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally or to purchase tickets for the event, visit www.abateiowafreedomrally.com or follow it on Facebook @iowafreedomrally.

Try out the Editor's Special
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Maren Morris, more country stars slam Morgan Wallen over racist slur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News