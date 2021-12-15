2nd Annual Nora Springs Lighted Parade on Dec. 18

The story of George Bailey (James Stewart), an average man who gets the chance to see what life would have been like without his existence, is one of those movies that's on TV so often it can feel like you see it every year even if you don't actually sit down and watch it. But the 1946 Christmas staple still has plenty to offer, including a message of togetherness and a lesson that "each man’s life touches so many other lives,” which is still important to remember today.