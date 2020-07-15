Enough already: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When are we the people, who love America and the democracy we have had over 200 years going to take a stand against the mobs destroying private property and tearing down statues which area a part of American history? Why can the black liver mater protesters proceed down the streets of many cities in America and loot, burn and destroy property in the name of civil protest. Do these businesses not have lives which matter?

Statues of prominent generals and founders of America were erected in recognition of their contribution to the founding of the freedoms we have today. A portion of Amercan people have become so politically correct, they want all signs of our history removed. Speaking of politically correct, if Aunt Jami must be removed then does it not follow to remove all professional sport figures from the boxes of cereal? I sure would hope we will not see white or dark syrup on any grocery shelf. Kiss Duncan Hines white or devil's food cake mix good bye. What, no more Eskimo ice cream pies!

The city council of Minneapolis has voted to disband the police force. How did this work out in Seattle, Washington? Laws are made for a civilized society to function and they need to be enforced. When the police cannot control the mobs, it is time for the national guard or U.S. Army to be called to maintain rule and order.