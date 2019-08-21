Clear Lake’s Central Gardens will present Picnics and Performances at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The public is invited to pack a picnic and beverage of choice, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy live entertainment on the Naturalist Terrace on the garden’s grounds.
Family-friendly performances from a variety of regional talents are 5 to 6 p.m. every Sunday through mid-September. This week’s event features a performance by popular, local singer-songwriter Juni West.
Central Gardens is located at 800 Second Ave. N., Clear Lake. Paved walkways lead visitors through the 2.75-acre grounds, which boast a variety of display gardens, water features, terraces, a learning center and a moon gate arch.
Visit www.centralgardensiowa.com for additional information.
