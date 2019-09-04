Ruthless Ruth

Ruthless Ruth (Mason City native Ruth Lapointe) will play at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Central Gardens in Clear Lake

Clear Lake’s Central Gardens will present Picnics and Performances at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

The public is invited to pack a picnic and beverage of choice, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy live entertainment on the Naturalist Terrace on the garden’s grounds.

Family-friendly performances from a variety of regional talents are 5 to 6 p.m. every Sunday through mid-September. This week’s event features a performance by Mason City native Ruthless Ruth.

Central Gardens is located at 800 Second Ave. N., Clear Lake. Paved walkways lead visitors through the 2.75-acre grounds, which boast a variety of display gardens, water features, terraces, a learning center and a moon gate arch.

Visit www.centralgardensiowa.com for additional information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

Load comments